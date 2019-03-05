A Baltimore boxer with a world title is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after an alleged altercation at a Fairfax County mall, police said.

The unidentified victim told police Gervonta Davis, the World Boxing Association champion in the 130-pound category, started a confrontation and then assaulted him near an ATM at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Va., on Feb. 17, Fairfax County police said.

Officers were called to the mall about 5:50 p.m. in response to the incident and spoke with the victim, police said. They said the victim identified Davis as his attacker and the officers approached Davis.

Police said Davis, 24, became belligerent and cursed at the officers.

The officers told the victim he would have to present his account before a magistrate, since the alleged assault occurred outside the presence of the officers, police said. The practice is common in such cases, police said. The victim and Davis were not acquainted.

Based on the victim’s account, the magistrate issued a warrant for one count of misdemeanor assault on Feb. 27, police said. Davis has not responded to the arrest warrant, police said.

Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it was unclear whether he has an attorney. Shortly after news of the incident broke on TMZ on Tuesday, Davis tweeted “TMZ SAD” and “Lies Lies Lies.”

