Would-be carjackers tried to take a vehicle at gunpoint in Prince William County on Saturday night, but the victims used items they had on hand to repel them, according to county police.

They said one of the intended victims was going to her car with purchased items on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge just before midnight when two men came up and demanded the vehicle.

But police said the woman, 50, struck one of them with her bag, and her daughter, 22, threw hot chocolate in their direction. The robbers fled, police said.

In another carjacking incident, two people with handguns took a vehicle in the 2300 block of High Street SE in the District on Saturday, D.C. police said. Police said a male 15-year-old was arrested and charged with armed carjacking and that a BB gun was found.