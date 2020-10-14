One assaulted the man and took his car keys and other property, the police said. The carjackers got into the car, according to police, and tried to take it.
But, police said, they failed. In explaining why, police said “they did not know how” to drive a manual transmission car.
Not everybody does. In 2016, U.S. News & World Report said estimates of the number who can ranged from a high of 60 percent to a low of 18 percent.
And the demand for the skill appears to be declining. A report posted this month on the Carmax website said the percentage of stick-shift cars sold in Carmax stores has declined to 2.4 percent.
In the Silver Spring incident, police said the would-be carjackers fled on foot. Police said they are looking for them.