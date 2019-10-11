“For reasons unknown,” the police account said, “the suspect did not want that type of phone and returned it.” The type of phone could not be learned.

Meanwhile, at about the same time and place, police said, a different robber demanded a phone from a different victim. When the demand was refused, the robber reached into that victim’s pocket and took a phone, police said.

According to police, both suspects — the robber who took a phone, and the would-be robber who returned one — ran toward the nearby Metro station.

D.C. police said an arrest was made in the robbery and that they are looking for the suspect in the attempted robbery.

