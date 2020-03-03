The man, according to police, knocked on a door about 1:30 p.m. When the homeowner opened the door and saw the gun, she yelled to someone inside, police said.
They said the man went into the foyer of the house, where he threatened the two occupants.
He pushed one and struck the other on the head with his pistol, the police said.
Then the intruder fled, dropping the box on the driveway.
Officers looked inside, police said, and found that it contained a duffel bag.
The victim who was struck was treated at the house by rescue personnel for a head injury.
The police said the intruder was described as male, about 6 feet tall.
Surveillance video showed him driving off in a white van, police said.