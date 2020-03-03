A would-be robber went to the door of a Montgomery County home Friday wearing what appeared to be a delivery driver’s uniform, authorities said. They said he also carried a box, which is common for delivery personnel, and a pistol, which is not.

It happened Friday in the 7200 block of Titonka Way in the Derwood area, police said. They described the incident as an attempted home invasion robbery.

The man, according to police, knocked on a door about 1:30 p.m. When the homeowner opened the door and saw the gun, she yelled to someone inside, police said.

They said the man went into the foyer of the house, where he threatened the two occupants.

He pushed one and struck the other on the head with his pistol, the police said.

Then the intruder fled, dropping the box on the driveway.

Officers looked inside, police said, and found that it contained a duffel bag.

The victim who was struck was treated at the house by rescue personnel for a head injury.

The police said the intruder was described as male, about 6 feet tall.

Surveillance video showed him driving off in a white van, police said.