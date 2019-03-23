A man was shot and seriously wounded late Friday night in the Springfield area of Fairfax County, the county police said.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Brookfield Plaza, which runs through a commercial area off Backlick Road and near Interstate 95.

After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital, police said, for treatment of wounds that were “initially considered” life-threatening.

Detectives from the major crimes bureau and the crime scene unit were investigating, police said early Saturday.

Someone claiming to have been in the area around the time of the incident said numerous police cars were sent, along with firetrucks and ambulances. A helicopter hovered overhead. Some bystanders ran while others milled around, the witness said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news