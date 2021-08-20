“Xan was caught in the crossfire by simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Carolyn Korman, Xan’s mother, wrote on Facebook. “Xan was our one and only.”
Carolyn Korman added that police recovered 30 shell casings from four guns at the scene of a drive-by shooting, though police officials have not publicly confirmed any of those details.
Police, who are trying to identify suspects in the case, said responding officers found Korman suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds” inside a car. Police added that one other man was also shot in the incident, though his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Korman, a resident of Bethesda, was a photo editor at The Butler Collegian, the school’s student newspaper, where he was a frequent photographer of the men’s basketball team. Team coaches and the university mourned the loss of the rising junior.
LaVall Jordan, the team’s head coach, wrote on Twitter that the young photographer was “a talented young man who was a true Bulldog at heart.”
Omar Lowery, an assistant coach for the Bulldogs, echoed the sentiment.
“Devastating news of a life taken by senseless violence,” Lowery wrote on Twitter. “Xan Korman was young man whose incredible talent captured time for our team, my family and so many others.”
In a statement, the Indiana university said the 20-year-old was “senselessly taken from us too soon.”
Carolyn Korman had been posting updates about her son’s condition throughout the week on Facebook.
“We loved him every day of his life,” she said in a post Thursday announcing her son’s death. “We will miss him every day of ours.”
Korman’s family said he was an organ donor but declined to comment further, adding that they have received a large number of media inquiries and will send out a statement in the coming days.