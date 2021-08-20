“Xan was caught in the crossfire by simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Carolyn Korman, Xan’s mother, wrote on Facebook. “Xan was our one and only.”
Carolyn Korman added that police recovered 30 shell casings from four guns at the scene of a drive-by shooting, though police officials have not confirmed any of those details.
Police, who are trying to identify suspects in the case, said responding officers found Korman suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds” inside a car. Police added that one other man was also shot in the incident, though his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Korman, a resident of Bethesda who attended Walter Johnson High School, was a photo editor at the Butler Collegian, the Indiana university’s student newspaper, where he frequently photographed the men’s basketball team. Team coaches and the university mourned the loss of the rising junior.
LaVall Jordan, the team’s head coach, wrote on Twitter that Korman was “a talented young man who was a true Bulldog at heart.”
Omar Lowery, an assistant coach for the Bulldogs, echoed the sentiment.
“Devastating news of a life taken by senseless violence,” Lowery wrote on Twitter. “Xan Korman was young man whose incredible talent captured time for our team, my family and so many others.”
In a statement, the university said the 20-year-old was “senselessly taken from us too soon.”
Carolyn Korman had been posting updates about her son’s condition throughout the week on Facebook.
“We loved him every day of his life,” she said in a post Thursday announcing her son’s death. “We will miss him every day of ours.”
Korman had been studying creative media and entertainment and was described as a mentor to other young photographers. In a statement, Carolyn and Steve Korman said they’ve been “overwhelmed” with stories from friends about his generosity.
“Xan was living his best life and was taken far too soon,” they wrote. “He was an extremely talented photographer and videographer who excelled at capturing the human spirit.”
The parents also hope to set up a scholarship fund for other media creatives to continue Korman’s legacy.