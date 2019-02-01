Gregory Bowyer, Jr., 49, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Bowyer was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 years in prison. (N/A/Prince George's County Police)

A former D.C. firefighter convicted of fatally running over a man in what prosecutors called a revenge killing was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge handed down the sentence Friday to Gregory M. Bowyer Jr., in an unusual case that had prosecutors and Bowyer’s attorneys sparring over whether the killing of Nathan McKinnon was an act of self-defense.

Bowyer argued he saw McKinnon’s hand on the trigger of an AK-47 moments before the fatal encounter, but prosecutors said the gun wasn’t pointed at Bowyer or in McKinnon’s hands during the ramming.

“You ran over my baby with a two-ton truck,” McKinnon’s mother Sheraina Parks-Jones said through tears at Bowyer’s sentencing. Parks-Jones, who was with her son the day he died, recalled watching the wheels of Bowyer’s Range Rover roll over her son. “Unfortunately I had to witness the birth and death of my son.”

Bowyer, 49, apologized to McKinnon’s family but said he acted to protect himself and his daughter.

“I could clearly see his finger on the trigger,” Bowyer said.

Bowyer was convicted of second-degree murder last year for the fatal collision outside the Amish market in Upper Marlboro on Feb. 13, 2017. Bowyer’s daughter reported she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend the evening before and McKinnon, 21, had been at the scene, according to court testimony. The morning after the assault, Bowyer was driving through a neighborhood with his daughter and they spotted McKinnon as he got into an SUV with Parks-Jones.

Bowyer tailed the car for six miles before both vehicles stopped in the shopping center parking lot and McKinnon stepped out.

Video that was played at trial showed McKinnon walking toward Bowyer’s Range Rover, which sped up and plowed McKinnon to the ground.

“I told that son of a bitch to leave my daughter alone,” one witness testified to hearing Bowyer say after McKinnon was down.

Prosecutors argued Bowyer committed murder, because he had sought out McKinnon and followed him before the killing.

“Mr. Bowyer did in fact follow and essentially hunt down Mr. McKinnon,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said.



Bowyer’s attorney, Glenn Ivey, argued his client had only by coincidence spotted McKinnon that morning while he was looking to speak with a police officer who had helped his daughter the night before.

The weapon found on McKinnon’s body was the same one seen the night of the reported assault, Ivey argued at trial. The rifle was loaded with a 30-round clip with a round already in the chamber and presented a danger to Bowyer and his daughter, Ivey had told jurors.

Bowyer’s daughter called her father’s actions “heroic” and said he made a split-second decision that saved their lives.

“This case looks a lot more like voluntary manslaughter than second-degree murder,” Ivey said.

Bowyer is no longer with the fire department.

