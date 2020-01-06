“He raped me when I was drunk so I killed him,” the sign in English read.

Castillo Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Monday in connection with the strange slaying, as part of a deal with prosecutors. He will face up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.

Although there was no question about who carried out the killing, substantial mystery remains about the motive. Fairfax County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Gardy offered no explanation in court, and Herndon police previously said the apparent revenge killing appeared to be staged to throw off police.

Herndon police have alleged that Castillo Hernandez was an MS-13 gang member, but they said the killing did not relate to gang activity. They have declined to offer a motive since the case is still pending in court, but they said they had uncovered no evidence that a sexual assault had occurred.

Castillo Hernandez’s attorney, Crystal A. Meleen, added a wrinkle on Monday, telling a judge she had more to offer about the circumstances of the slaying but not until her client faces sentencing. “There is a lot I would like to say,” Meleen said in court. She declined to elaborate after the hearing.

Police said the men knew each other, but they did not detail the relationship.

Maria Ines Alfaro, Alfaro Castillo’s sister, previously told The Washington Post that her brother was “sweet and supportive.” She said her brother was openly gay.

The family did not know Castillo Hernandez, Ines Alfaro said.

Gardy said in court that roommates heard Alfaro Castillo screaming and saying his head hurt between 2 and 3 a.m. on May 25, 2018. The next day a roommate discovered Alfaro Castillo dead, Gardy said in court. He was found on the floor of a basement bedroom.

Police initially responded with hazmat gear because of the white substance sprinkled on Alfaro Castillo’s body, before it was determined to besalt. The markings on the man’s face initially appeared to be “MS,” but an autopsy revealed that they were “MX and 3S,” Gardy said. The prosecutor did not explain any possible meaning.

Gardy said Alfaro Castillo had texted his address to Castillo Hernandez that night and had called the man’s cellphone. A fingerprint on one of the signs found on Alfaro Castillo’s body matched Castillo Hernandez, Gardy said. Castillo Hernandez’s cellphone was recording video during the slaying, but it was not pointed at the scene and only audio of Alfaro Castillo’s final moments was captured.

Castillo Hernandez was arrested on May 31, 2018, after he was involved in a stabbing, Gardy said. Police found Alfaro Castillo’s permanent resident card in Castillo Hernandez’s wallet.

Castillo Hernandez called his mother twice about 3 a.m. on the day of the slaying, Gardy said. Castillo Hernandez was crying.

“He said ‘I don’t want anything from you’ and hung up,” Gardy said.

