The incident occurred about 1:50 p.m. along the Soapstone Valley Trail, located on a tributary that juts west from the expansive park. It is in the Forest Hills area, near where 29th Street meets Audubon Terrace.
The Rock Creek Conservatory Internet page describes that hike as difficult, with the trail crossing Soapstone Creek, a tributary of Rock Creek, seven times.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Services Department, said the injured child was in a difficult-to-reach area. The District was hit with heavy rain Wednesday that lingered into Thursday.
One firefighter fell during the operation and was taken to a hospital with what Maggiolo described as minor injuries. Another firefighter suffered a medical emergency and was taken unconscious to a hospital. His condition was described as stable.
Rock Creek Park is overseen by the National Park Service. D.C. police assumed responsibility for the case because it handles death investigations in the District.