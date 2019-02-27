A young man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Monroe Street NW, just off 13th Street and west of the Park View neighborhood.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the shooting occurred in an alley behind a row of houses. The victim had not been identified as of Wednesday evening; police said he appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Newsham said video surveillance shows that the victim got into a displace with three young men and that one left and returned a short time later with a gun. Newsham said that person shot the victim.

“It appears it was a targeted killing,” the chief said. The victim was shot multiple times.

Complete descriptions were not immediately available but Newsham said the gunman was black, in his late teens to early 20s, with medium height and a slim build. He was wearing a hooded jacket with fur around the edges.

