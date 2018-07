A man was found fatally shot Friday evening in Greenbelt, Md., the police said. (iStock/iStock)

A man was shot and killed Friday in Greenbelt, Md., the Greenbelt police said.

They said the man was found about 5:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Edmonston Terrace after a possible shooting was reported there.

According to police, Andres Giovanni Perea, 19, of Greenbelt, died at a hospital.