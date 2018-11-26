This story has been updated.

A 14-year-old girl was cut on a Metrobus Monday evening in Northeast Washington by two assailants that she apparently knew, Metro said.

A stabbing was reported about 5:40 p.m. on an X2 Metrobus outside the Minnesota Avenue Metro station, a Metro spokeswoman said.

According to Metro, the girl was in a dispute with two acquaintances when she was attacked. She suffered lacerations, which were not thought to be life-threatening, Metro said.

The weapon used in the attack was not immediately identified.

The victim was taken to a hospital and police are looking for her attackers, Metro said.

The X2 route runs between the Minnesota Avenue station and Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House.

The Minnesota Avenue station is less than a mile east of the Anacostia River, and near businesses and schools.

It was not known what prompted the dispute between the victim and her assailants.