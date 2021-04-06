A 13-year-old was fatally injured Sunday in Prince William County in a traffic collision, county police said.

The male youth was in a car that attempted a left turn against a red signal from University Boulevard onto Prince William Parkway in the Manassas area, police said.

The car was in a collision with a vehicle that was going south on Prince William, the police said.

The youth, a back seat passenger, died at a hospital, police said. Police said law prevented them from naming him.