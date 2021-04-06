By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 6, 2021 at 7:46 a.m. UTCA 13-year-old was fatally injured Sunday in Prince William County in a traffic collision, county police said.The male youth was in a car that attempted a left turn against a red signal from University Boulevard onto Prince William Parkway in the Manassas area, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe car was in a collision with a vehicle that was going south on Prince William, the police said.The youth, a back seat passenger, died at a hospital, police said. Police said law prevented them from naming him. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy