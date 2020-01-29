Instead, according to police, he threatened her, took out $60, threw down the purse and then pedaled away.

The incident near Tenley Circle was described by police Tuesday in a statement as one of six seemingly similar street robberies within a mile or so of the circle late last year.

The five other robberies occurred on 44th Street and on Huntington, Ingomar (twice) and Jenifer Streets, police said.

All, according to police, occurred between Nov. 23 and New Year’s Eve, and were carried out between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. In each, police said the victim was assaulted and property seized. None appeared to involve a weapon.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said a male 16-year-old had been arrested and charged with robbery by force and violence in all six.

In a report on the Christmas Eve incident, police said the woman was walking east about 4.p.m. in the 4300 block of Yuma Street NW. The site is about three blocks from Wisconsin Avenue NW.

The robber grabbed the victim’s purse from her arm, went to the corner, got on a bike and headed south on 44th Street, the police report said.

The woman and the motorist found him in a parking lot behind the 4800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, police said.

When she asked for the return of the purse, according to the police report, he asked whether the police were “on the phone.”

“Cuz if they are,” the report quoted him, “I’ll kill you.”