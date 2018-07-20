A substitute teacher and youth basketball coach who sexually abused or exploited dozens of children in Maryland preyed on single-parent families to gain access to victims, allowing them to spend the night at his home where he eventually recorded them performing explicit acts.

“We have a man here who was extraordinarily manipulative,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said. “He groomed, exploited, blackmailed, threatened and abused young boys ages 10 to 12. He filmed them and engaged them in sex acts and breached the trust that parents put in him.”

Frosh and prosecutors offered additional details into the methods Christopher Harris Speights used to take advantage of children and their families after the Maryland man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday on four counts of child pornography and sex abuse charges in Maryland.

The sentence will run concurrent to the 35-year term he received Tuesday in federal court on related child pornography charges.

Prosecutors said Speights may have victimized 50 children in his years supervising children on game trips, taking them on overnight field trips or contacting them through social media.

[Ex-basketball coach in Md. who secretly recorded children is sentenced to 35 years]

Speights pleaded guilty in Prince George’s County Circuit Court to sex abuse of a minor and distribution of child pornography earlier this year. Speights admitted to recording inappropriate images of himself with students at his Capitol Heights home and during a fifth-grade overnight field trip to the William S. Schmidt Outdoor Education Center, prosecutors said.

He also faces sentencing in Worcester County, where he is accused of recording inappropriate images which children during a basketball trip in Ocean City.

Speights apologized to parents in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Maryland, but he said nothing during his appearance Friday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. He sat in an orange prison uniform with his head hanging down during the proceeding. His state public defender said little beyond agreeing to the 30-year sentence outlined in the plea agreement with prosecutors.

Speights was arrested in April 2017 after Maryland State Police investigated a Dropbox that was reported for possible child pornography. Detectives determined Speights owned the account, which included more than 150 graphic files of children performing sexually explicit acts.

[Ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child porn charges]

The files “found their way across the world” as they were transmitted to others, Frosh said.

Speights was a substitute teacher at Bradbury Heights Elementary School and John Eager Howard Elementary School for 13 years. He also coached sports at Bradbury Heights and for the South County Steelers through the South County Sports Academy in 2015 and 2016. He took advantage of his roles as a teacher and coach to ingratiate himself with families and exploit them, prosecutors said.

In one instance, he secretly recorded children during game trips by hiding cameras in a hotel room, according to his federal plea agreement. In other instances, he assumed the identities of young girls on social media to solicit inappropriate images from boys and when the boys didn’t comply, he threatened to report their conduct to “Coach Speights,” his plea agreement states.

“He was so sinister that he also conducted a scheme that would allow him to gain access to children who were growing up in single-parent homes to position himself as a person to be helpful to a single mom,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said.

Speights would have children spend the night at his home, where he would then exploit and abuse them, Alsobrooks said.

Though Speights personally abused, recorded or manipulated 50 children in Prince George’s County, prosecutors said images found on his electronic devices contain numerous unidentified faces of victims from across the country, prosecutors said.

Frosh urged anyone who believes they or their child is a victim to contact authorities so they can be offered resources and counseling.

“These kids,” Frosh said, “are likely to need help.”