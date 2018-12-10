A teenager died Monday night after he suffered a gunshot wound in Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said. They said they were conducting a death investigation.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 800 block of Longfellow Street NW, where the shooting incident was reported, according to D.C. police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.

The youth died at a hospital, the spokeswoman said.

The circumstances in which the shooting occurred could not be immediately learned. The youth’s name and age were not immediately available.