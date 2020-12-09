This summer, the teenager was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the July 4 fatal shooting of 36-year-old Antonio Gardiner, 36, of Oxon Hill, Md., outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Southeast Washington. That case is pending.

On Tuesday, D.C. police announced the youth was arrested in a second slaying, the July 6 shooting of 52-year-old Everett King of Southeast Washington. Police said King was shot multiple times at 11:25 a.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Southeast.

During an eight-minute hearing Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court, Scott Leighton, a prosecutor with the Office of the Attorney General, did not discuss what role the office alleges the teen played in the July 6 incident. Leighton also did not say why prosecutors were not pursuing the murder charge.

Prosecutors charged the youth with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a firearm without registration and possession of ammunition without a license. The youth's public defender entered a plea of “not involved.”

David Mayorga, a spokesman for the District’s Office of the Attorney General, which handles juvenile criminal cases, declined to comment. D.C. police did not return a request for comment.

When the youth had his initial court appearance in the July 4 case, Leighton informed the judge that the youth had been “implicated in other murders that holiday weekend.” The prosecutor did not provide further details.

The youth has been held by the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

Magistrate Judge Lloyd Nolan on Wednesday ruled The Post could listen to the hearing on the condition it would not include the youth’s name or age in its coverage of the proceeding. The police listed the teen’s age in a news release at the time of his arrest.

Nolan’s ruling echoed an earlier decision by Judge Andrea Hertzfeld who, based on a request by the youth’s attorneys this summer, ordered the media not disclose the youth’s age in exchange for granting permission into the teen’s court proceedings. Under District laws, juvenile criminal matters in the District are confidential.

The youth remains in custody. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22 in both cases.

King’s family could not be reached for comment Wednesday.