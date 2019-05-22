A former official with a youth football club in Northern Virginia has been charged with using tens of thousands of dollars in club money to pay for meals, spa services, pet care and other personal expenses, Fairfax County police said.

Nicolette Coleman-Jacobs, of Ashburn, is facing six counts of embezzlement, forgery and uttering for taking funds from McLean Youth Football, where she was a board commissioner, police said. Her husband was the president of the organization.

When reached by The Post via phone, Coleman-Jacbos said she would have to talk to her attorney before commenting on the charges. She did not call back, and her attorney declined to comment, saying he didn’t have all the facts in the case yet.

Police said they could not put an exact dollar figure on the amount of money allegedly taken because the investigation is ongoing.

Police began looking into the case in 2016, after a board member told authorities they suspected Coleman-Jacobs stole money from the club and had failed to pay for routine expenses like equipment maintenance and insurance for the youth athletes, according to a Facebook post by a former board member.

McLean Youth Football ceased to exist in the wake of the alleged scheme, but community members formed a new club called McLean-Great Falls Football.

Coleman-Jacobs was arrested on May 13 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 25, according to court records.

