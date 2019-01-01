A teenager who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Reston, Va., has been identified as 16-year-old Marvin Daniel Cruz Serrano, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said they have not made any arrests and don’t know the model or color of the vehicle involved. Police said the vehicle probably has heavy front-end damage but still may be drivable.

Marvin was struck at about 5:40 p.m. at South Lakes Drive and Castle Rock Square. Police said he was trying to cross South Lakes Drive at the time of the crash.

A new state law in Virginia prohibits authorities from making public the names of juvenile crime victims. But police in this case said Serrano’s parents consented to divulging his identity.