Former youth minister Brian Werth had a clear hope when he arrived in court: get a sentence short enough that he could serve it in the local jail rather than Maryland state prison.

Werth had pleaded guilty to fondling a 16-year-old girl during an overnight teen event he had supervised at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Rockville. The victim and her parents were in the courtroom, too, something Werth acknowledged when it was his time to speak.

“I just wanted to vocalize my sincerest apologies,” he said. “I have no one to blame but myself for the position that I am in right now.”

Minutes later, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Karla Smith rendered judgment: three years.

She cited how Werth had manipulated a teenager who looked up to him, sent her sexually explicit texts and molested her at a place where she should have felt completely safe.

“I have to tell you,” Smith told Werth as he started to weep. “I weighed whether I was going to give you five years because I think your conduct was just that terrible.”

Even at three years, the sentence went well beyond state guidelines for the case. And it easily topped the 18-month threshold that would have kept Werth at the county jail — widely considered an easier place to be held than the state prison system.

It is unlikely that Werth, 34, will serve the full three years because of available good-time credits and possible parole. His attorney, Thomas Pavlinic, also intends to challenge the sentence, saying that by legal precedent, it should have been a year or less.

Charges against Werth surfaced in 2016 after the victim confided to a friend what had happened at the then-recent teen event called a “lock-in.” Within a month, Montgomery police were made aware and began investigating.

According to police and court statements by a prosecutor this week, Werth had known the girl from the time she was in middle school. He seemed to be a kind, charismatic leader whose words reached out to her, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Hannah Gleason.

“He was inspiring to her,” Gleason said in court Tuesday. “That’s the very definition of a person of trust.”

In 2014, when the girl was about 14, Werth and she began exchanging texts — almost a thousand in all — with his messages becoming increasingly sexual.

“I didn’t understand what was happening at the time,” the victim said in court, reading from a statement in an emotional but steady voice. “I had known him for several years and looked up to him so much. . . . I had become emotionally attached to my abuser, and was made to believe that I was equally responsible.”

At the overnight event, according to court records, she and Werth went to a secluded area of the parish grounds. He began to kiss her and fondle her. The girl later told detectives she wanted to object but felt she had no choice because Werth “had helped her with so many things up to that point,” according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

The victim and Werth had a subsequent incident at a location away from the church, according to Gleason. Their relationship strained the girl’s relationship with her family, something she spoke about in court.

“Nothing is more unsettling to me than the way Brian tore me apart from my parents by manipulating me into believing they were overprotective, that they didn’t understand me,” she said.

She struggled in other parts of her life, too.

“I remember feeling so dirty and ashamed for everything that was happening that I distanced myself from God and became ashamed of my faith,” she said. “I don’t feel like myself anymore.”

She said she has suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The sight of a car similar to the one Werth drove, or the sight of someone who resembles him, startles her. While speaking to the judge Tuesday, she asked her to impose the maximum sentence she could.

The victim’s father asked the same.

“He really did the unthinkable. Brian Werth broke a most sacred trust in a holy setting,” he said.

Werth’s attorney countered that his client had taken responsibility for what he did by pleading guilty to fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Psychological testing showed that Werth was a low risk to commit such a crime again, said Pavlinic, who argued that Werth had paid a steep price by losing his job and career. “That segment of his life has been derailed,” Pavlinic said.

After the sentencing, the Archdiocese of Washington said in a statement that it “takes seriously the protection of children and young people entrusted to its care and mandates rigorous background checks and child-safety training.”

Werth’s sentencing, the diocesan statement said, “is a reminder of the necessary vigilance required to maintain safe environments for young people, and the courage of victims and others who step forward to report such crimes.”