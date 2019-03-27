A 17-year-old pleaded guilty in juvenile court in Charlottesville on Wednesday to making a racist online threat that forced city schools to close Thursday and Friday, according to a statement from the commonwealth’s attorney.

The youth appeared in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and pleaded guilty to feloniously threatening to kill people on school property, the statement said. Sentencing has been set for April 24.

The threat posted online last week warned of an “ethnic cleansing” at Charlottesville High School and contained racist language to describe black and Latino students. It told white students to stay home.

Joseph D. Platania, the commonwealth’s attorney, said in the statement that investigators concluded the youth’s “sole motivation and intent was to seek attention and cause disruption within our community.” That is why, he said, authorities decided juvenile court was appropriate.

Platania said in the statement that police searched the youth’s home in Albemarle County and seized electronic devices. The statement says police found “no evidence . . . consistent with him planning to carry out any acts of violence.” Platania said the youth had no ties to white supremacists and no weapons were found in the youth’s home.

The statement says the youth “made a full confession” and “admitted to writing and posting the threat.”

