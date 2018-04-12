A former employee at a youth shelter in Virginia was charged with assault after allegedly attacking a teenager at the facility last month.

On March 29, 41-year-old Melissa Rosario assaulted a teenage victim at the Loudoun County Youth Shelter in Leesburg, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Rosario, a former employee of Grafton Integrated Health Network, which operates the shelter, assaulted the victim and prevented the victim from calling 911, the statement said. Staff members intervened, according to the statement, and Rosario was removed from the facility and fired the next day.

Rosario was arrested Wednesday in West Virginia and charged with strangulation, assault and battery, and preventing the victim from contacting law enforcement, according to police. She is being held in West Virginia pending extradition to Virginia, police said.

The victim, who police said was not seriously injured, was not named by law enforcement.