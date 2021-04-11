By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 11, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. UTCA teenager was fatally stabbed on Saturday in Northeast, the D.C. police said.The stabbing occurred about 12:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Jay Street NE, said Officer Makhetha Watson, a police spokeswoman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe was taken to a hospital where he died, she said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy