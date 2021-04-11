By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 11, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. UTCA teenager was fatally stabbed Saturday in Northeast D.C. and another was arrested, police said.Marquette Galloway, 16, of Northeast, was stabbed about 12:50 p.m. in an apartment in the 3500 block of Jay Street NE, police said. Authorities said the incident was domestic in nature.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightGalloway was taken to a hospital, where he died, Officer Makhetha Watson said.A 15-year-old male who lives in Northeast was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder, the police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy