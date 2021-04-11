A teenager was fatally stabbed Saturday in Northeast D.C. and another was arrested, police said.

Marquette Galloway, 16, of Northeast, was stabbed about 12:50 p.m. in an apartment in the 3500 block of Jay Street NE, police said. Authorities said the incident was domestic in nature.

Galloway was taken to a hospital, where he died, Officer Makhetha Watson said.

A 15-year-old male who lives in Northeast was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder, the police said.