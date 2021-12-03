A D.C. man was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges Thursday in the 2017 killing of a popular Capitol Hill swimming instructor who died about a month after being shot in a street robbery.

Christopher Green, 36, described by the U.S. attorney’s office in the District as “a core member” of an armed-robbery gang, was accused of taking part in an April 9, 2017, holdup that turned deadly. The victim, Zaan Scott, 25, known as Coach Z, was shot in Southeast Washington while resisting a robbery attempt by two men, police said.

Scott, a swimming teacher at the William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center, was left paralyzed by the shooting and died May 17, 2017, of a blot clot that resulted from his gunshot wound, according to an autopsy.

In addition to the first-degree murder conviction, Green was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm during a violent crime and attempted robbery. The jury, in U.S. District Court in Washington, was unable to reach verdicts on other charges, including federal racketeering related to the alleged robbery gang.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced March 25.