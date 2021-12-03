Scott, a swimming teacher at the William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center, was left paralyzed by the shooting and died May 17, 2017, of a blot clot that resulted from his gunshot wound, according to an autopsy.
In addition to the first-degree murder conviction, Green was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm during a violent crime and attempted robbery. The jury, in U.S. District Court in Washington, was unable to reach verdicts on other charges, including federal racketeering related to the alleged robbery gang.
Green is scheduled to be sentenced March 25.