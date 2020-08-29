In their first days of life, giant panda cubs, hairless and defenseless against a cold world, require the constant warm presence of their mother. The parent does not depart even to eat or drink, the zoo said. But now, it appears the cub can survive on its own for short intervals.
What the zoo staff members saw Friday evening they found heartening, they said online.
Many people new to the facts of panda life might have been transfixed merely by the sight of the new and yet-to-be-named cub. It appeared to resemble a mouse, wondrously small, compared to the black-and-white roly-poly bulk of mother Mei Xiang.
But panda keeper Marty Dearie spotted even more.
“We were encouraged to see the cub holding up its head and using its legs to lift its body off the floor slightly,” Dearie wrote in a Friday report. “These are all good signs,” he added, “and Mei Xiang’s cub seems strong.”
In addition, close inspection seemed to show the cub already assuming aspects of panda appearance that provide much of the animals’ appeal. What, after all, are pandas without those rings around their eyes?
“If you look closely,” the keeper wrote, “you can very clearly see black eye patches starting to come in.” Less obvious, Dearie wrote, were the black patches on the cub’s legs and back. Ears, he wrote, were expected to follow.