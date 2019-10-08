A rabid bat was found last week in the Adams-Morgan section of Northwest Washington, the D.C. health department said.

The bat was spotted in the 1800 block of Wyoming Avenue NW on Oct. 1, and was reported to authorities, the health department said.

Animal Control captured the bat and euthanized it. The bat tested positive for the rabies virus, the health department said.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bats are responsible for about seven of 10 of the rabies deaths among people who are infected in the United States with the virus.

That large proportion may be because people might not know that bats pose a rabies risk, the CDC said.

Bats account for about one-third of the 5,000 rabid animals reported in the United States each year, the CDC said.

The city’s health department said those who encountered the bat should call the agency at (202) 442-9143 or email rabies.info@dc.gov.

Most bats do not carry rabies, health officials say.