A bat with rabies was found outside a restaurant in Manassas City. Authorities believe at least one person may have touched the bat and been exposed to rabies. (AP Photo/Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International)

Authorities are warning that someone in Northern Virginia was exposed to a rabid bat in Manassas.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday when the Manassas City Police got a call about an injured bat along Center Street near Calico Jack’s Bar & Grill .

Animal control officers recovered the bat. It was tested and found to have rabies.

Officials with the police department said they believe “an unknown person physically handled the bat” before officers got there.

They warned that “any person in contact with the bat is at high-risk for having contracted the disease and at-risk for serious health related issues.”

Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to reach out to Manassas animal control at 703-792-7329.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who have been exposed to rabies should seek medical treatment. The virus can eventually cause disease in the brain and ultimately death.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news