Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests this week, 59 of which were positive, the station reported. University officials said half of the cases were attributed to the party.
“We can do better, and we must do better,” said university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
The fraternity’s national office did not immediately respond to a message from the station seeking comment.
The school suspended a different fraternity in August, also in connection with off-campus gatherings.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WDBJ-TV.