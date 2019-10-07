Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak says Cutting admitted to killing Cannon in January. Arrest warrants say Radford police found Cutting covered in blood in the pair’s off-campus apartment. Rehak says Cutting told police she was on an array of drugs the night she killed Cannon including, cocaine, mushrooms, Xanax and Adderall.

Police said the two had a friendship that predated them living together. Rehak says authorities never established a motive.

