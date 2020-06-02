The majority of classes with 50 or more students will be moved to an online format, although some of those classes “may need to move forward with face-to-face instruction as planned due to faculty resources and/or accreditation requirements,” according to an information guide attached to the email from Radford President Brian Hemphill.
The email also said classrooms, laboratories and work spaces are being reconfigured to meet social distancing guidelines.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.