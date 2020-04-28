Hemphill also said the school is working on contingencies based on information from public health experts, but the statement didn’t specify.
The Roanoke Times reports Radford moved its classes for the current semester online following spring break in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Radford’s various summer session classes – offered between mid-May through Aug. 1 – were also moved online earlier this month.
Virginia Tech told the newspaper on Monday it would announce its fall plans in early June. Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao wrote on the school’s website Monday that he was,committed to an in-person fall semester.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.