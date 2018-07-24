What appear to be the fossilized rippers and choppers of prehistoric sharks were found over the weekend in Maryland as a result of the rain. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources via Twitter)

Rain, of the kind we have had here recently, has not been heavy enough to recreate the sea that once covered southern Maryland, but it has apparently been intense enough to uncover evidence of that sea.

The evidence came in the form of the fossilized teeth of prehistoric sharks.

Calling it a “cool find,” the Maryland Department of Natural Resources posted on Twitter two photos of “treasures (that) Huntingtown creek as a result of heavy rains this weekend.”

Huntingtown is a location in Calvert County, Md. The photos appeared to show fossil teeth of prehistoric sharks of the sort that are frequently discovered elsewhere in Calvert County, particularly in the Calvert Cliffs area.

The dark color of many of the teeth is one feature that suggests that the teeth were ancient, rather than the fearsome oral equjpment of present-day sharks. So was their location, relatively distant from traditional shark haunts.

Calvert County’s shark teeth have been described as coming from the Miocene, a geological epoch that dates back about 17 million years.



What appear to be fossilized teeth of prehistoric sharks were laid bare in Maryland over the weekend by erosion from the rain. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources via Twitter)

It was not clear if the weekend discovery was the first to be made in the creek. But in addition to providing a window into life that existed much earlier than the dawn of human history, the find seemed to provide one more indication of the magnitude of the area’s rainfall.

In addition, the find came at the time of Shark Week, a week of television programming that features shark-relevant material and appears on the Discovery Channel.