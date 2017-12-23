Water told many stories in Washington on Saturday. Millions of gallons fell as rain. Thousands were used on three major fires in the city, including on 21st Street SE. (DC fire and ems photo) (DC fire and ems photo)

At a cost of accepting gloom at a time meant for joy, Washington obtained relief on Saturday from the unusual dryness that has prevailed in this area for weeks.

By 9 p.m., the day’s rainfall at Reagan National Airport measured about 0.18 inches. Only once since Nov. 7 had that much precipitation been recorded there.

Water played a role in other aspects of Washington life, as well.

Firefighters pumped water by the thousands of gallons on three big fires in the District on Saturday. One was in the 2400 block of 18th Street NW, just after midnight in the heart of the Adams Morgan restaurant strip.

Fire later engulfed a frame house in the 3500 block of 12th Street SE, damaging two other houses and displacing nine people, the D.C. fire department said. A third fire was at 12th and Hamlin streets NE.

Water also figured in shutting down part of the 3100 block of R Street NW. Workers there repaired a water main.