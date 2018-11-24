Water surrounded a park building in Chevy Chase where a birthday party was going on, said Montgomery fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. (Montgomery County fire department video still)

Once again, heavy rain soaked Washington on Saturday, as it has so often this year, inching closer to the city’s all-time precipitation record and prompting numerous road closures and a water rescue.

About 20 people attending a toddler’s birthday party were evacuated by raft from the Meadowbrook Park Activity Building at Meadowbrook Local Park in Chevy Chase, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

At one point, several feet of water rose up around the activity center, located on the banks of Rock Creek, Piringer said.

While many may have dozed at home during the deluge, waters rose on thoroughfares in Fairfax, Loudoun and Montgomery counties, and doubtless elsewhere.

When the rain stopped, the 2018 total here stood at exactly 60 inches, a good day’s downpour away from the all-time record of 61.33.