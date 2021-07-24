The high temperature reached 87 degrees — certainly warm, but three degrees less than average.
More important, we could confront the heat on its own terms; humidity, its frequent ally in fomenting our meteorological discontents, seemed not particularly troublesome.
To support our senses, we could cite the heat index. That figure combines the actual temperature with the humidity to offer a numerical reading of the true discomforts of a summer day.
As it turned out, Saturday’s heat index was only a degree or two more than the actual temperature.
On what happened to be a mostly cloudy day, the index gave a clear indication of the essential tolerability of the 24th day of our typically hottest month.
Saturday was our third consecutive day in the 80s. We had not strung together so many non-90-degree days since the start of the month. From July 2 through the 5th, our highest reading was 88.
Since then, summer seemed to hit its stride, with 13 of 19 days reaching at least 90.
Meanwhile, rain fell at Reagan National Airport between 6 and 8 p.m. The official total in that interval was .02 inches.
More may have fallen elsewhere, but some places, such as Dulles International Airport, got none.