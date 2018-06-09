Dark clouds passed east of downtown Washington on Saturday, as many major events went on despite threatening weather. (photo by Phil Yabut)

Rain loomed, impended and threatened in many parts of the Washington area Saturday afternoon but despite downpours in spots, major daytime events seemed characterized more by perspiration than precipitation.

But weather luck apparently ran out Saturday night when a storm delayed the start of a concert at Jiffy Lube Live in Prince William County. “We are just waiting it out,” read a fan’s Twitter message. It said people sheltered under an overhang, as thunder and lightning continued.

Earlier, in the District, the Kingman Island Bluegrass Festival, the Capital Pride Parade, and the Washington Nationals game all proceeded as scheduled.

Almost an inch of afternoon rain fell in an hour at Joint Base Andrews. Police in Ocean City described significant roadway flooding there. But Washington’s official measuring station at Reagan National Airport reported a rain- free afternoon. In late afternoon, a rainbow could be seen in the east.