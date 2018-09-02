Visitors to the Vietnam War Memorial are reflected in the wall and a puddle after a rain storm in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (J.David Ake/AP)

For the moment, the rain has stopped.

This week should bring a steamy respite from the relentless deluges that have fallen on the region since the spring, according to the National Weather Service.

There were more Saturday night, especially out in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where three-to-five inches fell around the town of Shenandoah, and periodic downpours drenched already-soaked areas around Washington.

In Harford County, Md., on Sunday, scores of searchers, including State Police divers, continued to search the 150-foot-deep water of a quarry for a woman who was swept away by floodwater Friday.

The woman was one of two people carried off in an incident along a rural road west of Aberdeen. She and a man were in a truck driving on Route 136 near a bridge over Broad Run at about 6 p.m. Friday.

There, they saw a car stuck on the bridge and almost completely submerged in the raging waters of the creek, state police said. The couple got a rope and tried to help the stranded driver of the car.

In the process, the woman slipped and fell. She was helped up by her companion, but fell again and was swept into the creek.

The man drove to the quarry to search for the woman and get help, state police said. The stream empties into the quarry.

As a separate witness was on the phone with a 911 operator he saw the car on the bridge also get washed into the swollen creek.

The driver was still in the car. His body was recovered from his car Saturday morning about a quarter mile downstream from the bridge. He was identified as Daniel Samis, 67, of Abingdon, Md., who was returning home after dining with relatives, police said.

State police have declined to identify the missing woman, pending family notification, or her companion.

“They were good Samaritans trying to do the right thing,” police spokesman Ron Snyder said. But people must remember that even a few inches of fast running water can be fatal.

This week should be relatively rain free, aside from a few pop-up thunderstorms, said Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, in Sterling.

But another round of heavy rain could be rolling in next weekend, he said, though perhaps not as bad as in the recent days.

Hofmann said the recent rain systems have been slow moving and unusually laden with moisture. He said he encountered a downpour Saturday night on the Capital Beltway near the American Legion Bridge.

“It was coming down so hard that visibility dropped to near zero briefly, and everyone had to pretty much stop” he said Sunday.

He noted that the rain-bearing clouds overhead were especially deep Saturday _ “something like 13,000 plus feet, basically . . . a whole lot of water up there.”

Recently, rain systems have been developing over the same areas, and the storms have been slowly “training,” or proceeding along the same route like railroad cars, he said.

“This is definitely unusual,” he said. “The frequency with which it’s been happening the last four to six months. starting in May, it seems like we kept getting stuck.”

Now there’s a break.

“For the next few days we have a really strong late season ridge of high pressure building over the area,” Hofmann said. Rain should be limited, but not the heat.

“We could have heat indexes of 100 to 105 this week,” he said.

Another plodding summer front is due by the weekend, and with that comes the threat of more heavy storms, he said.

But take heart: The advent of Fall is only three weeks away.