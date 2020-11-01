But the brilliant splash of purple and gold across the western horizon at evening seemed in no way impaired by the shift in time.
More than half an inch of rain fell Sunday morning. Gray gloom, joined to the sun’s early departure, suggested that tinkering with our timepieces had perhaps plunged us into winter.
Winds that rose after sunset did little to dispel that notion. A 35 mph gust was reported about 9 p.m. The D.C. government, anticipating frigid wind chills after dark, said it was activating the season’s first hypothermia alert.
But the high temperature of 59 degrees was far from frigid, although it was four degrees short of normal. And with the morning low of 49 degrees, four degrees above normal, through evening the overall temperature was just average.