Our Sunday, which might have been merely a prelude to Election Day, also merited attention for its 25-hour length, which provided all sorts of weather and sky sights, including wind, rain and a picturesque sunset.

In accordance with the federal law that sent us back to Standard Time and created a 25-hour day, Sunday’s sunrise was brought on an hour earlier, as was sunset.

But the brilliant splash of purple and gold across the western horizon at evening seemed in no way impaired by the shift in time.

More than half an inch of rain fell Sunday morning. Gray gloom, joined to the sun’s early departure, suggested that tinkering with our timepieces had perhaps plunged us into winter.

Winds that rose after sunset did little to dispel that notion. A 35 mph gust was reported about 9 p.m. The D.C. government, anticipating frigid wind chills after dark, said it was activating the season’s first hypothermia alert.

But the high temperature of 59 degrees was far from frigid, although it was four degrees short of normal. And with the morning low of 49 degrees, four degrees above normal, through evening the overall temperature was just average.