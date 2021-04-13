At Dulles International Airport, a trace also fell. There it meant raindrops came down on six straight days. That may enhance expectations for May flowers.
From the Wonderopolis website, we learn that a connection between this month’s moisture and next month’s efflorescence has a long history, traceable to a line in a 1610 poem that reads: “Sweet April showers, do spring May flowers.”
It was not clear whether “spring” was intentionally used in a double sense. But Tuesday was a pleasant spring day — cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon.