The National Weather Service said river flooding has either begun or will occur on a portion of the South Anna and Rappahannock rivers. In each case, forecasters say the flooding will be minor.
To the west, low-lying points of the Roanoke Valley were flooded and several drivers had to be rescued from high water after heavy rains fell over the region.
Roanoke reported one water rescue around midmorning, and Salem officials said its regional swift water team was deployed several times for vehicle rescues.
Although the precipitation tapered off, water levels in some spots weren’t expected to recede until Friday.
