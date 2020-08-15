CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Several inches of rain fell in parts of central Virginia on Saturday, causing floodwaters that closed roads to traffic and leading one county to evacuate residents downstream from a dam.

Chesterfield County authorities declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon.

By early evening, the county’s police, fire and emergency medical services were evacuating homes downstream from the Falling Creek Dam, south of Richmond. A high school was being opened as a shelter.

The water level above the dam was at over 100 feet just before 6 p.m., according to a news release. A county spokeperson didn’t immediately have information about the extent of the threat of a dam spillover.

The National Weather Service had posted on Saturday night several flash flood warnings and watches for counties in eastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

