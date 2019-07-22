Tourists attempt to cool off at a fountain at the World War II Memorial on the Mall on July 21 during a heat wave in Washington. (Mike Theiler/Reuters)

Washington’s prolonged heat wave appeared to come to an end late Monday amid dark clouds, sheets of rain, gusts of wind and toppling trees.

In the District, a tree fell in the 3000 block of Macomb Street in Cleveland Park, severely damaging an SUV in a driveway, authorities said.

In the afternoon, weather brought down electric wires across Interstate 270 in upper Montgomery County, closing the road for a time, officials said.

Nighttime storms tore down more wires in Montgomery, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. He said many were in the Silver Spring area.

As of 9:15 p.m., about 9,000 customers of Pepco and Dominion Virginia Power lacked electricity. But life without fans or air conditioning seemed less daunting than during the worst of the heat wave.

That 12-day period, with daily temperatures of at least 90, appeared to reach a sweltering peak on Sunday, when Washington topped out at 99 degrees.



A tree fell on an SUV in a driveway in Cleveland Park during Monday evening storms. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

Even after Sunday night’s damaging storms, which downed many trees in Montgomery in particular, the heat came back.

The mercury at Reagan National Airport reached a high of 96 degrees Monday afternoon, before the storms.

They arrived in advance of a slow-moving cold front, the National Weather Service said.

The Weather Service predicted high temperatures in the upper 70s for the District on Tuesday.

That is startlingly cool for any summer day in Washington, and particularly for the July 23, when the normal high temperature is 88 degrees.



The tree that fell on an SUV on Macomb Street was only one of several trees that toppled Monday in the District as storms ripped across the region. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

