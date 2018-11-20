Columnist

More than a hundred people gathered at the Clyde’s in Georgetown on Monday night to celebrate Rose Kearney, a longtime customer who died in July. There were crab cakes and sliders. Rose’s ashes were in an urn on the bar, next to a snifter of Grand Marnier, her favorite.

What would Rose have thought of it all?

“She’d probably be uncomfortable,” said bartender Margaret-Ann Mayo, who met Rose on her first day of Clyde’s training 15 years ago.

“This would overwhelm her,” said Tom Hoey, who met Rose at the Clyde’s in Friendship Heights.

“If she came in and realized this was for her, she would walk out,” said Art Horowitz, another Clyde’s regular.

“I’m not going to say she wouldn’t have liked it, but she was a giving type,” said Melanie Butler, who met Rose 27 years ago when she was 14 and part of the Clyde’s school work program. “It was never about her.”



A rose and a Crown Royal bag pay homage to Rose Kearney during a celebration of her life at Clyde’s in Georgetown on Nov. 20. Employees would save the bags for Kearney, who would use them as purses. The longtime customer died in July. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

On Monday night, it was.

There was a lot about Rose that was a mystery. After I wrote about her — about how she was found dead of natural causes in her Southeast apartment; how no family came forward to claim her body; how Clyde’s paid for her to be cremated — only a little more information came out.

A reader who’s a genealogy buff told me Rose had lots of siblings. Rose taught gym at Langley Junior High, said one of her former students.

“She was always asking us questions so we wouldn’t ask her questions,” said Steve Mayer, a former Clyde’s chef.

“I think she lived her life on her terms,” said Jennifer Mayer, Steve’s wife, a former Clyde’s bartender.

The back bar was decorated with yellow roses and purple Crown Royal bags. Rose used the bags as purses and Clyde’s employees would save them for her.

People told Rose stories. Maureen Hirsch, Clyde’s director of marketing, remembered the time Rose brought back the auction catalogue from a sale of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis belongings in New York City.

Dave Del Bene, the general manager of Clyde’s Georgetown, said that when that big Vermeer art exhibit was in town in 1995, it was Rose who got tickets so the wait staff could go.

Art Horowitz said he went to see “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” at Rose’s recommendation.

George Hill, president of the board at Oak Hill Cemetery, and David Jackson, the cemetery’s superintendent, announced they were donating space for Rose’s remains to be interred in a community crypt there.

Said George: “Rose will still be in Georgetown.”

Had they ever met her?

“No,” said David. “But hearing all those stories, I wish I had.”

Remembering JFK

If you’re old enough, you remember exactly where you were upon learning that John F. Kennedy had been assassinated 55 years ago this Thursday. For Rick Duhn, it’s the hours that came after that register most.

On Nov. 22, 1963, he was Father Rick Duhn, an assistant pastor at St. Matthews, the Catholic cathedral on Rhode Island Avenue NW. He and another assistant pastor, Father Hugo Kuhn, were dispatched to the White House to wait for Mrs. Kennedy to return with her husband’s body.

“One major Catholic we dealt with was Sargent Shriver,” said Rick, who is 82 and lives near American University. “He was terrific to deal with: very competent, very warm, very welcoming. And obviously he was grieving. I think our presence did mean something to him.”

The Kennedy entourage did not arrive until the next morning.

“We welcomed and blessed the body, then went back to the parish,” Rick said.

Mrs. Kennedy decided to have JFK’s funeral at St. Matthews, which meant Rick and the other priests were busy making preparations.

“As long as the cathedral was open, people were in there praying,” he said.

Some people hid in broom closets and confessionals.

“Not with any ill intent,” Rick said. “They were just seeing if they could get themselves into the funeral.”

Rick was pretty matter-of-fact in his reminiscences.

“We were so busy,” he said. “It was just a matter of getting the job done. Then when the funeral was all over and everybody had left, I cried.”

Rick ended up leaving the priesthood after clashing with the Vatican over Humanae Vitae, the 1968 papal letter that continued the church’s ban on artificial contraception for Catholics. Since 1990, he’s been married to his wife, Kathy.

Helping Hand

