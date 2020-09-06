The demonstration comes two days after a city official said Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene was put on paid leave and an assistant police chief would be assuming her duties. The city did not provide additional details.
A page for the event on Facebook urged people to attend the “peaceful rally” if they disagreed with “Portsmouth suspending Chief Greene.”
The felony charges Greene’s department levied against State Sen. Louise Lucas are based on words police say Lucas spoke in June before protesters ripped heads off Confederate statues in Portsmouth and pulled one down, critically injuring a demonstrator.
It was one of many Confederate statues damaged or toppled by protesters in Virginia and other cities across the South following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minnesota in May.
Lucas and several others face counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. Other people who were charged included a school board member as well as members of the local NAACP chapter and public defender’s office.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAVY-TV.