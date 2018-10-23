BALTIMORE — A rising Baltimore rapper who advocated for nonviolence and whose lyrics often reflected the city’s trauma has been shot and killed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 24-year-old Dominic Grant, known professionally as Nick Breed, was found Sunday night with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.

The newspaper characterized the artist as a street rapper with calm delivery, who had a melodic side. He collaborated with high-profile Baltimore artists like YBS Skola and Young Moose.

Baltimore director James Jones helped produce several Nick Breed music videos. Jones described his friend as “up-and-coming” with a good fan base. His YouTube videos ranged from 10,000 views to 545,000.

Last month, the city’s deadliest in more than a year, he tweeted his desire to see the murder rate drop.

