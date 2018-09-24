Imagine trying to eat if you had two heads and mouths to feed on one body.

Such was the dilemma for a two-headed copperhead snake that was found recently in a homeowner’s yard in Woodbridge, Va.

The snake was found a week ago, and pictures of it were sent and posted to the Facebook page of the Virginia Wildlife Management and Control agency. Such two-headed snakes are “exceptionally rare,” mainly because they don’t live that long, Virginia herpetologist JD Kleopfer said on Facebook.

The snake was caught and taken to a private reptile keeper with experience in breeding and raising vipers, officials said. Copperheads are venomous.

[Snake slithers out of car’s air vent as Virginia woman is driving]

But herpetologists got a chance to look at it and make some observations on the rare find. A Facebook video shows it slithering along a rock.

In his Facebook post, Kleopfer said the left head had the more dominant esophagus and the right head had a more developed throat for eating.

The left side, herpetological experts said, was “generally more active and responsive to stimulus.”

After doing radiographs, experts found that the two-headed snake had several other unique features. Yes, the snake had two heads but one heart and one set of lungs.

“Based on the anatomy, it would be better for the right head to eat, but it may be a challenge since the left head appears more dominant,” wildlife experts in Virginia said in a press release.

Kleopfer said officials hope to eventually get the rare snake donated to a zoo and put on exhibit.

One problem for two-headed snakes is they fight.

Gordon Burghardt, a herpetologist at the University of Tennessee, told National Geographic that two-headed snakes will often fight over which head swallows the prey.

Eating can take time for the snake and experts said that leaves them vulnerable to predators.

Not to mention the trouble of deciding which way to go. They often can’t respond fast when they are attacked.

In Louisiana about a year ago, Tanee Janusz was given a two-headed Western rat snake found by a friend. A master naturalist, Janusz kept the snake and named the two heads Filo and Gumbo, according to Newsweek.

Janusz said she has to take extra care of the two-headed snake by making sure its water bowl isn’t too deep — otherwise, one head can drag down the other.

Experts said two-headed snakes are like human Siamese twins in that it happens when an embryo starts to divide into identical twins but stops. It is possible to separate two-headed snakes, which can learn to be independent, experts said.

In the Eastern region, the two-headed copperhead wasn’t the only snake that wildlife specialists have dealt with recently. On Sunday night, they also helped get a copperhead out of a garage in Richmond where it was hiding behind a storage bin.

And in Montgomery County, a resident in Rockville was bitten by a copperhead Saturday while gardening. Emergency responders who helped treat the resident said it was a “dry bite,” which snake specialists said is one in which no venom is injected.

[Montgomery resident bitten by copperhead, but was in luck]

With heavy amounts of rain this spring and summer, snakes have been on the move and looking for dry areas, experts said.

Earlier this month, a student at a Maryland elementary school found a snake in her desk. It was a three-foot blacksnake and was moved to a nearby woods.

And in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood, a D.C. library was closed for more than two days after several live snakes were found inside. Library workers said the snakes were likely garter snakes — a kind of skinny, harmless snake that is common in the region.