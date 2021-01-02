In the Saturday statement, the congressman and his family said the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals was being set up through the Greater Washington Community Foundation.
The fund, according to the family, will distribute money semiannually to causes and charities that Tommy Raskin had championed and advanced.
The statement listed such names as Oxfam, Give Directly, the Helen Keller Institute and Animal Outlook.
Expressing gratitude for what it called an “outpouring of love and support,” the family said condolences could be emailed to jamie.raskin@mail.house.gov or sent via traditional mail to the congressman’s Rockville district office at 51 Monroe St., Suite 503, Rockville, MD 20850.