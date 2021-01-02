Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and his family announced on Saturday the launch of a memorial fund in the name of Thomas Bloom Raskin, whose death was reported on Thursday. In the announcement of his son’s death at 25, Raskin described the family as devastated.

Tommy Raskin, as the son was known, was a second-year student at Harvard Law School and was a graduate of Amherst College. The cause or circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

In the Saturday statement, the congressman and his family said the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals was being set up through the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

The fund, according to the family, will distribute money semiannually to causes and charities that Tommy Raskin had championed and advanced.

The statement listed such names as Oxfam, Give Directly, the Helen Keller Institute and Animal Outlook.

Expressing gratitude for what it called an “outpouring of love and support,” the family said condolences could be emailed to jamie.raskin@mail.house.gov or sent via traditional mail to the congressman’s Rockville district office at 51 Monroe St., Suite 503, Rockville, MD 20850.